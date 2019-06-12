Shalu Shamu, who recently revealed about her #MeToo movement alleging a Telugu director of asking her to sleep with her, has spilled the beans on the entire episode.

In an interview with a website, she said, "I was asked to come in a saree by him stating that he would explain about my character. I went to the said place with excitement, hoping that the movie could give me a much-needed break. Upon reaching there, I saw his family photos and realised that it was his residence," Shalu Shamu opens up.

On asking him whether nobody was in the house, he said that his family members had gone out of station. She was offered a juice. "I accepted it and kept the glass on table. He spoke less about the character and tried to pick conversations about irrelevant topics," she says.

When she was seen sweating out of fear, the filmmaker invited her to come to his bedroom citing that there was an air-conditioner in the room.

According to Shalu Shamu, the filmmaker was planning a two hero project in which Vijay Deverakonda was playing one of the leads.

Shalu Shamu opened up first about the incident during a conversation with her fans on Instagram. However, the actress has refused to name the director who tried to misbehave with her. She highlights that the person was a well-known filmmaker.

In the last one year, there have been lots of celebrities, who have shared the instances where people had tried to sexually exploit them. Thus proving that casting couch exists in Kollywood and in other southern film industries.

The names of biggies like Vairamuthu, Radha Ravi, Arjun Sarja and many others had surfaced when Chinmayi had started online campaign last year to name and shame the people who tried to exploit the women.