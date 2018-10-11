Well-known Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu has finally reacted to famous singer Chinmayi Sripaada's allegations of sex harassment against him and said that he believes in truth.

Chinmayi Sripada who is the wife of actor Rahul Ramachandran, has been vocal against the sexual harassment and molestations faced by women in the singing as well as the film industry. With her exposure of Vairamuthu's sexual misconduct, the 'Me too' movement has intensified.

The recent reports surfaced after Chinmayi openly took a dig at Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu. Chinmayi spoke about how the lyricist harrassed women he worked with.

Vairamuthu said he is innocent.

"Though there are a number of claims against me, I believe in only one thing. Truth is all I want, nothing else", Vairamuthu wrote reacting against the molestation claims by Chinmayi and the other women.

Quoting the statement given by Vairamuthu, Chinmayi wrote 'Liar'. Chinmayi had earlier shared a couple of tweets which are considered as the statements by the other women, who complained about Viaramuthu's inappropriate behavior with ladies.

Many actors from the South Indian Film Industry are in favour of the singer who has been taking the 'Me too' campaign in the right direction by being vocal.

Popular actors such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Siddharth, and Prakash Raj are backing Chinmayi.

Actor Prakash Raj wrote, " #MeToo...this is an EPIDEMIC in all walks of life....to be DONE WITH in our SOCIETY...more power to you WOMAN ... YOU CAN DO IT..come out and give it back.....continue #justasking."