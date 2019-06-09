Priyanka Arul Mohan, who is playing Nani's girlfriend in Gang Leader, is in huge demand in Tollywood, even before the release of her debut Telugu film, with actor Vijay Devarakonda eyeing her.

Priyanka Arul Mohan is model and she started her acting career with the 2019 Kannada movie Ondh Kathe Hella, which is directed by Girish Girija Joshi. She has been roped in to play natural star Nani in director Vikram Kumar's upcoming movie Gang Leader, which is currently being shot in Hyderabad.

Gang Leader is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, which has already done 70 per cent of its shoot and is planning to complete the remaining portions by the end June. The makers of the movie have already locked August 30 as its release date. Two months before hit screens, a couple young actors like Vijay Devarakonda and Sharwanand want to work with Priyanka Arul Mohan in their upcoming movies.

But the problem with Priyanka Arul Mohan is that she is not allowed to do any other film, until she completes the upcoming movie Gang Leader and Vikram Kumar is said to have set this condition. Hence, Vijay Devarakonda and Sharwanand have to wait for the actress to wrap it up and give her call sheet.

Vijay Devarakonda is one of the most successful young Telugu actors and he has back-to-back hits for his credit. The actress is currently waiting for the release of next movie Dear Comrade featuring Rashmika Mandanna alongside him. He has signed to acting in the movie Hero also featuring Malavika Mohanan, Diganth and Vennela Kishore in important roles.

Gang Leader is one of the most-awaited Telugu movies of 2019. Mythri Movie Makers has shelled out hefty sum on this film in a bid to make it a biggest hit in the career of natural star Nani. RX 100 and Hippi fame Kartikeya is playing the villain opposite him in the film, which has Anirudh Ravichander's music.