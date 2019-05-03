Vijay Deverakonda, who is called as the Emraan Hashmi of Tollywood for doing lip-lock scenes in his last few films, is expected to do a smooch-scene again in his next film. The actor is pairing up with Raashi Khanna.

In an interview, Raashi Khanna has given a hint about it. The interviewer asked her who would she like to do a lip-lock scene if she was Vijay Deverakonda and her instant response was "may be my next heroine."

Raashi Khanna said that the actresses who have worked with him would not mind doing smooch scenes. "I think he is the reflection of today's generation. It is an okay thing for the current generation, [sic]" she added while indicating kissing scenes are not big deal these days.

Her comment has now triggered rumours of the actress doing a lip-lock scene in her next film. Nonetheless, the film also has two others like Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajesh playing the female leads.

Vijay Deverakonda had smooch scenes with Shalini Pandey in his blockbuster Arjun Reddy. His kissing scenes with Rashmika Mandanna in Geetha Govindam became sensation among youths. Not to forget, they have repeated it in their upcoming film Dear Comrade. Thus earning him the tag of "serial kisser."

Coming back to Raashi Khanna, who is gearing up for the release of Ayogya, the actress, in the same interview, revealed that Ajith is her favourite actor and she would tie the knot with Suriya if he is a single today.

"I have heard he is a very good husband. Jyothika mam keeps talking about how good he is as a husband and how supportive he is," she claimed.