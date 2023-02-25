Bigg Boss 16 was by far one of the most popular and loved seasons of the hit reality show. And needless to mention, what made it even more special was Sajid Khan. The audience got to see a different version of the director inside the house. From his 'mandali' to his 'humour', everything clicked with the audience. Ever since BB16 ended, the contestants have been spotted partying together.

Shekhar Suman, who used to have a segment in BB16 of bulletin, also threw a grand bash for the contestants. Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakre and many other BB contestants were seen at the party. It was here that Shalin Bhanot asked a controversial question to Soundarya and Sajid Khan.

Soundarya, who was making a video, pointed at Shalin and Sajid. And as soon as the camera was on him, Bhanot asked, "Let's make it controversial, are you guys dating?" Both Sajid and Soundarya asked him to shut up and even stopped taking the video. Soon after this, social media was abuzz with reports of something brewing between the two.

Many claimed that they had seen a video where Soundarya was addressing Sajid as "babe". However, the Himmatwala director has cleared the air. He said in an interaction with the paps that Soundarya is more like a sister to him and the rumours are just baseless.