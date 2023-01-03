Ever since the news of one of the most loved reality TV shows Bigg Boss 16 getting an extension has surfaced online, the makers and housemates are leaving no stone unturned to engage the audiences. With each passing day, contestants bring up some or the other topic and make comments about each other.

And, guess what? Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta's relationship is undoubtedly one of the most talked about topics inside the BB house. In one of the recent episodes, Tina and Shalin's closeness at MC Stan's concert after an ugly spat has grabbed the housemates' attention in the house and most of the contestants think that the duo is faking their relationship only for the sake of the game.

"They are faking it only for the show"

While, Sajid Khan called Shalin and Tina "top-level ke fraud log (top level fraud)", MC Stan said, "Bahut time se ye logo Ka koi show nahi aaya isilye ye sab fake kar rahe (They are faking it because they haven't done any show for a long time)". Others have also questioned the authenticity of their bond and feel that they are together only for the show and that Shalin and Tina will not even meet each other outside the house.

Meanwhile, Soundarya Sharma has also commented about the duo's bond and in the latest episode she was seen discussing about them being fake. However, this didn't go down well with Tina Dutta fans and they have slammed the contestant for her acts inside the house. Fans started digging her affair with co-contestant Gautam Vig and said that she was the one who kissed everyone in the house and now she is talking about Shalin and Tina.

On the other hand, contestants Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De and Sumbul Touqeer are nominated for this week's elimination. Who do you think will get evicted? Let us know your thoughts.