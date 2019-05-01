A controversy erupted in Bangladesh's cricket circle after former captain and one of the most important members of the national team, Shakib Al Hasan missed the official photo-shoot for the World Cup-bound squad. The entire group of cricketers selected to represent their county in the mega event had gathered at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka along with officials from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). However the left-handed all-rounder left the venue before the shoot commenced and received flak for it.

Now, his wife, Sakib Ummey Al Hasan, has come out in his defence through a Facebook post where she lashed out at the media for targeting her husband. In a long statement on the social media site, she claimed that some journalists have 'hatred' against her husband and are therefore vilifying him.

"I really have nothing to say about the journalists (on) why they have so much hatred against Shakib Al Hasan. I think it's actually our fault (that) we failed to invite them over for dinner or lunch to butter them (up or) chat with them for hours or give them inside news," she wrote.

BCB chief expresses disappointment

Meanwhile, the chief of BCB, Nazmul Hasan Papon expressed his disappointment with the no-show of the former skipper. "It is disappointing, what else can I say? It was the team's photo session. I called him and he said he is going to come to my house at night. I said to him to come to the ground. He said he had already left. I asked everyone here, and they said Shakib was informed of the photo session. He didn't turn up for training but we hoped for his presence in the photo session. But he wasn't here," he explained.

Explanation by wife

But the wife of the 32-year old cricketer asserted that he missed the photo-shoot due to a misunderstanding. "Now the topic is why wasn't he in the World Cup photo session? First of all it is his miss but he did not do that on purpose. He has (sic) misread the message that was sent! And he apologised to the officials, sorry we didn't make any videos to prove!" she claimed.

Her ire was also directed towards a particular show on a television channel where the famous cricketer was criticised. "Second topic, Channel24 the (sic) show 'Beyond the Gallery' put up a show with 2 journalists strictly to put him down saying many absurd things. One of the many is that, 'he's doing this to gain fame.' Are bhai, if I'm not wrong that's the last thing he needs. Maybe it's the other way around. Maybe you wanna gain fame by talking negative because businesswise, that's profitable and (good) for your profile also! Now if it's about his behaviour, ask any player how he is personally and internally, out (of the) field and on field! World Cup is in near future. Let him be there (and there are) many other things, I think, is (sic) going on for you to talk about!"

This will be the fourth World Cup for the veteran Bangladesh cricketer. In the past, his left-arm spin and middle-order batting exploits have played a key role in helping Bangladesh become a force in international cricket. Having him in good form is a must for the Tigers' success.