Shakeela has shot down the rumours of her death. The former adult actress has given a clarification after speculations of her passing away started doing rounds on social media sites.

Shakeela's Statement

In a video, Shakeela has clarified that she is doing fine with the blessings of God and requested fans not to believe in the baseless rumour. "I heard some news that I am no more. Of course not and nothing like that. I am really, very happy with a big smile on my face. Thanks to people who cared for me. I am extremely happy," she said in the clip.

The former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant thanked the person who spread fake news of her death. She said, "Somebody spread bad news about me, but I am getting so many calls and messages. Thank you for all the love. Thanks to the person who spread the fake news because it made people think about me."

On social media sites, rumour mongers started speculating that she passed away. Her clarification has given relief to the fans.

In recent times, Shakeela was seen on Tamil TV show Cooku with Comali 2 and she ended up as the runner-up of the show. The multilingual actress, who started her career with Playgirls at the age of 18, worked in over 250 films.

She shot to fame by acting in soft-porn movies in her early years in the film industry and she started appearing in familial characters after 2003. Last year, her biopic was made by Indrajith Lankesh and it starred Bollywood actress Richa Chaddha.

Unfortunately, the movie failed to set the box office on fire.

On the professional front, the actress, who opened up about adopting a transgender and bring up her like her own daughter, will be next seen in Kanni Theevu – Ullasa Ulagam 2.0.

Shakeela Death Rumours: Actress Shots Down Fake News with a Thanks to the Spreader of Baseless Speculation