Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika starrer 'Shaitaan' is finally here and from the looks of it, the film already seems to have won over its audience. Based on the Gujarati film 'Vash', Shaitaan also stars Janki Bodiwala who was there in the original version. The film has been directed by Vikas Bahl and the music has been given by Amit Trivedi.

Social media reactions

The early reactions on social media hints at the film catching on to the audience. With such strong and positive word-of-mouth, the thriller is expected to garner a good footfall. "Shaitaan is a BLOCKBUSTER. The biggest strength of the film is the Writing. Super-Engrossing. Next, comes the casting, which again is a winner. Ajay Devgn & R Madhavan both shine like anything, Jyothika is flawless and Janki is Terrific," a user wrote.

"R Madhavan ate everyon up, including Ajay Devgn in this one. A must must must watch," another person commented. "A blockbuster material!! Superlative performances by @ajaydevgn,@ActorMadhavan @imjankibodiwala in #Shaitaan creates a gripping narrative of a father's battle against evil, making it a Must-watch Movie..." another person reviewed the film.

"#Shaitaan : MIND-BLOWING #AjayDevgn is the soul of the film frm start to End .He aces his role with almost perfection.@ActorMadhavan is as usual fantastic. Cinematography, Drama, Direction, VFX, BGM, everything is just WOW. 15 Min Climax Go for it guys," a cine goer commented.

"#Shaitaan is an absolute BLOCKBUSTER! The writing is its strongest suit, keeping you super-engrossed throughout. Stellar casting with #AjayDevgn, #RMadhavan, #Jyothika, and #Janki delivering flawless performances. Director #VikasBahl nails every thrilling moment, with outstanding BGM adding to the excitement. Logical twists and turns keep you hooked till the end. A MUST WATCH! HIGHLY recommended!" another person wrote.

With such terrific reviews coming in, is this going to be your pick this weekend?