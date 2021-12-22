R Madhavan's latest web series – Decoupled – on Netiflix, has not managed to impress all his fans. Starring terrific actors like Madhavan himself and Surveen Chawla, the show also marked Chetan Bhagat's debut into the digital streaming world. The show revolves around a couple that has lost the spark in their marriage, planning to divorce and continue to co-parent.

The Good

While it has been a good change to see Madhavan change the way our Bollywood heroes are seen on shows with his slightly bulky look and salt-and-pepper look, that it probably the only thing the show got right. Though Madhavan could give a class on self-love and body positivity through this one, netizens strongly feel this was not the show for him.

Though there are a number of clapbacks, it all falls under the radar of being disturbingly problematic. The majority of the jokes are either Islamophobic, sexist, or classist. What is even more worrying is that the trend continues from the first till the last episode of the series with full audacity and no responsibility.

The Bad

R Madhavan has been a role model for many. The man who stays away from controversy has given the industry some of the most memorable and loved characters. So to see him play borderline Kabir Singh and flaunt his male-entitlement in the regressive series is just not acceptable. Though there are a few punches that land right. The series undermines the fact that the Indian audience has evolved and is way past passing sexist, classist jokes as "humor".

And while there are many who didn't see anything problematic in the show, the majority did find it worrisome.

#Decoupled is not making fun of cis-het privilege or arrogance. It's just siding with them to make everyone who calls out the insufferable contempt and disdain look like 'woke' fools. — Ashameera Aiyappan (@aashameera) December 21, 2021

Decoupled - a show by privileged men for privileged men about a self centred privileged man and the afterthoughts in his life. As a privileged man, I choose to only remember the funny bits, ignoring the sexism, stereotyping, anti-nuance and anti-political correct sentiments. — Avyay Kashyap | ಆವ್ಯಯ್ (@avyayrkashyap) December 18, 2021

Manu Joseph's show 'Decoupled' is essentially an Ekta Kapoor TV serial made for middle aged men. It has all the 'husband-wife jokes' you have received on Whatsapp and some more too. About time someone tells Manu Joseph that going bald won't automatically make him Larry David. ? — Rajesh Rajamani (@rajamanirajesh) December 20, 2021

In Hollywood the actors support the minorities. In Bollywood they ridicule the minorities and stand by majority https://t.co/DTRKrcrIC8 — Sam (@SamKhan999) December 20, 2021

Why Madhavan whyyy? The screenplay is not only problematic but also painfully lame. #Decoupled — Saadia Ahmed (@khwamkhwah) December 21, 2021

Let us know what you thought of the show.