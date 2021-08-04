One by one, celebrities are coming out to stand in support of Shilpa Shetty. The actress recently released an official statement on the ongoing Raj Kundra's alleged pornography controversy. While Shilpa has assured everyone that she is a law-abiding citizen, she has also urged to give her and the family the privacy they deserve. She has also said that they don't deserve a media trial.

R Madhavan extends support

Now, reacting to her post, R Madhavan said, "You are one of the strongest people I know and I have complete faith that this challenge too you will overcome with grace and dignity. Our prayers always with you and your family." Shilpa Shetty's sister, Shamita also wrote, "I love u my munki and with you always through thick n thin .. always @theshilpashetty."

Hansal Mehta calls out Bollywood

Hansal Mehta had taken to social media to call out those who party in good times and leave the person alone in difficult times. He also slammed Bollywood's pattern of going silent whenever something like this happens and leaving the person isolated. "If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out," he tweeted.

Richa Chadha also came out to support Shilpa. "We've made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she's suing," she wrote. Shilpa Shetty's official statement was liked by Varun Dhawan, Gauahar Khan, Hansal Mehta, Abhimanyu Dassani, Richa Chadha and many others.