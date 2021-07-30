Shilpa Shetty has filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against media houses unfairly covering Raj Kundra's alleged pornography case. Shilpa has filed the suit to put an end to and get removed all the "incorrect, false, malicious, and defamatory information" dragging her name in the case. Raj Kundra was denied bail and his police custody was increased for 14 more days on July 27.

In her suit, Shilpa has alleged that the media houses are defaming her and tarnishing her image in order to increase page views and sensationalize the case. She also included in the plea that the media houses were taking the place of the jurisdiction by declaring her and Raj Kundra already guilty. Shilpa has also condemned channels for running their own parallel investigation and tarnishing their reputation.

What the plea says

"The Defamatory Articles and Defamatory Videos have lowered the Applicant's reputation in the eyes of the general public including her fans, followers, brand endorsement companies, business associates and peers who have now started believing in the reports being published by the Defendants," wrote Bar And Bench quoting the plea.

"A bare perusal of the Defamatory Articles and Defamatory Videos amply clarify that the Defendants are publishing/ uploading parallel private 'investigations' and effectively acting as 'courts' to condemn the Applicant and her husband as guilty based on what they claim is 'evidence' found by them from their alleged sources, thereby trying to make a mockery of the judicial system," the plea further read.

Damages and apology

Shilpa Shetty has also demanded that all the malicious and incorrect content must be deleted from the channels and their social media pages as well. Along with this, Shetty has demanded compensation of Rs 25 crore and an unconditional apology, says a TOI report.