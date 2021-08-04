R Madhavan has shared an interesting detail about Rang De Basanti. Madhavan has spoken about the sequence where he kissed Soha Ali Khan after proposing to her. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor revealed that all he could think of was Saif Ali Khan at that time. The film had R Madhavan playing a cameo but it was his character around which the whole film revolved.

The sequence in question was the scene where Madhavan proposes to Soha, surrounded by their friends. Madhavan and Soha later share a kiss. The song 'Tu Bin Bataye' plays in the background as the couple embrace, kiss and enjoy the moment. Talking about the kiss, Madhavan has shared an interesting detail in Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's autobiography - The Stranger In The Mirror.

Madhavan's reaction

Madhavan has said, "The only thing I could think of was Saif (Soha's brother, with whom I had worked before in a tense movie as rivals) socking my face. But I had to establish that I was an ideal boyfriend. This was probably her first on-screen kiss as well."

Madhavan had played the role of Flight Lt Ajay Rathod. Mehra had once revealed in an interview that Shah Rukh Khan was approached for the role. "Shah Rukh was approached for Ajay Rathod's role. I pursued him for a while. But the dates didn't work out. With Shah Rukh, you don't question too much. We share a healthy relationship."