Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is celebrating 1 year of Kabir Singh release, apparently taunted the critics, while thanking the audience for making Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie a big hit.

Kabir Singh, which was a remake of the Telugu film "Arjun Reddy, was released in the cinema halls on June 21, 2019. The movie made superb collection at the box office and became one of the blockbusters of the year. Shahid Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are celebrating the first anniversary of its release on Sunday.

Shahid Kapoor thanks fans

In an post shared on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor said that Kabir Singh was not just a movie to him but an emotional arc that was raw, bare and fearless. He wrote, "To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you. #kabirsingh was never just a film to me.. it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed.. honest.. fearless.. REAL!!"

Kabir Singh is about an alcoholic surgeon who spirals into self-destruction when his lady love Preeti gets married to someone else. He then seeks temporary solace in a film actress named Jia. While it was having great time at the box office, the movie faced a lot of criticism from the feminists, who condemned the hero slapping the heroine in the movie.

Shahid Kapoor apparently taunted those feminists, who objected him slapping Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh, as he wrote, "In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves) you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So so special."

Bollywood actor added, "And it would just not have been possible without @kiaraaliaadvani, @sandeepreddy.vanga, @muradkhetani and @ashwinvarde @bhushankumar @santha_dop, Payal and so so many others. Thank you all once again. And remember. Keep it real and make it count. Be kind. Be good. Spread positivity. And always believe. "