Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is no less than a fan festival across the globe. No amount of celebration can match up to King Khan's stardom. Days before his birthday fans from all across the globe were stationed outside SRK's bungalow Mannat mansion in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 on November 2, 2022, and the star celebrated his birthday with fans and greeted them twice from his Mannat terrace.

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations Fans from all across the globe were waiting for hours just to see a glimpse of the actor. The actor blew kisses, spread his arms wide known as his signature pose, and took selfies with the fans at midnight. Accompanying him was SRK's younger son AbRam. He once again greeted his fans on Wednesday evening.

Fans could contain their excitement as SRK waved at the sea of fans waiting for hours. Afterwhich the actor attended a fan event that was hosted by his fans. He danced to Chaiya Chaiya, cut his birthday cake and interacted with the fans.

SRK is truly overwhelmed to see fans supporting him throughout his journey, and he thanked them for being there. Pathaan actor documented every moment he spent with his fans on his birthday. Be it greeting the fans, waving at them blowing kisses to spreading his arms wide.

Shah Rukh Khan expresses gratitude to fans for making his 57th birthday special. The video shows snapshots of SRK coming out of his room and walking towards Mannat's balcony. The actor captioned the video: "The sea of love as I see it. Thank u all for being there and making this day ever so special. Gratitude...and only Love to you all."

The sea of love as I see it. Thank u all for being there and making this day ever so special. Gratitude…and only Love to you all. pic.twitter.com/IHbt4oOfYc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 3, 2022

The video is truly mesmerising as he showed his fans waiting outside Mannat, chanting his name to SRK showering love at them. The video also has the song "Jab Tak Jahan Mein Subah Shaam Hai" from his film Zero playing in the background.

The moment SRK dropped the video, fans flocked to SRK's social media and thanked the actor for being humble.

A fan wrote, "Khan saab ka tofaan !" Another one said, "Uff rula do ab mujhe Makes me so emotional... jaise ab tak kam thi.. so wholesome... overwhelmed & goosebumping, touching bottom of my heart ♥️ The ocean of Love will always overflow, splashing love upon you, making you moist, and you deserve every droplet of this ocean."

The third one mentioned, "You provided food and gifted thousands of fans yesterday speaks how much humble you are SENIOR. Your actions Are LOUDER then ur words, truly i am proud to Stan a KING with the most humblest heart like you love you forever IDOLO."

"Love you to moon & back Khan Sahab. Not only you've given all of us the strength to Love, Dream Big & Work Hard but also have taught all of us how toh smile our way out through the pains & miseries. Forever grateful to everything. The Messiah. The Idol. The Last of the Star, " mentioned another.

Uff rula do ab mujhe ? Makes me so emotional... jaise ab tak kam thi.. so wholesome... overwhelmed & goosebumping, touching bottom of my heart ♥️ The ocean of Love will always overflow, splashing love upon you, making you moist, and you deserve every droplet of this ocean ? pic.twitter.com/jhlnDJUo5t — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ?ω? ? (@JacyKhan) November 3, 2022

SRK's birthday ended with celebrations across the globe. Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa was lit up with a special message for Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on his 57th birthday.

A video posted on Burj Khalifa's Instagram page shows the world's tallest building sparkling bright to wish SRK a very happy birthday.

It's for the fifth time that SRK has appeared on Burj Khalifa. In 2021, Burj Khalifa honoured Shah Rukh on his 56th birthday. Burj Khalifa was lit on the actor's birthday in 2020 as well.

#BurjKhalifa lights up in celebration of the birthday of the great bollywood star, Shah Rukh Khan’s! Lets wish him a Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/1Q55agSjXa — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) November 2, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to make his silver screen return after four years with 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The action-packed film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.