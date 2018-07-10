A picture from business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's house has been going viral on social media. It apparently shows some of the top Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor among others sitting in a humble way, if that's what you call it. The pictures are being used to troll them, but the truth seems to be something different.

Several big personalities like SRK, Ranbir, Karan Johar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag among others attended Akash Ambani and Sholka Mehta's engagement held recently. As expected, it was a grand affair and got everyone talking for its flamboyance.

One of the pictures from the gala event in Ambani's house showed the above-mentioned celebs sitting together in a very 'modest' manner. Ranbir and his friend Ayan Mukerji are seen sitting on the ground, while Shah Rukh along with the top former cricketers settled down on chairs lined up there.

All of them looked to be sitting with a very submissive attitude, and this made many troll them, questioning their status in inside Ambani's house. Some even ridiculed the stars calling them "beggars" in front of the entrepreneur.

Ha ha ??? some of the super stars sitting as baggers at Ambani’s house ??? pic.twitter.com/4FA2TM5q2z — Ajay Aggarwal (@AjayAgg20217) July 10, 2018

Simplicity Level ? Bollywood Celebrity.

.

Note: only in Ambani House.. pic.twitter.com/EVGeIJopqJ — Amit Bijay Biswal? (@amit_bijay) July 8, 2018

Have u seen Mukesh Ambani sitting on floor at Kapoor House.



Or Sitting On Sofa in Small Space at Sachin's House



But All ur fav star did that at Ambani Home......



ROFL — Kane (@moneybyanything) July 7, 2018

The said photo has gone viral on social media, but another picture has now come up that gives a clear scenario. The new image clicked from a different angle shows that the stars were sitting in a big hall that is a place of worship.

It was apparently an in-house temple where some prayers and rituals were being followed. Hence, the stars were sitting on the ground in humble gestures. Another video shows Akash himself was sitting right beside Ranbir and Ayan on the floor.

Other celebrities who turned up for the ceremony were Priyanka Chopra with her rumoured beau Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Rani Mukerji, Bachchan family, and others.