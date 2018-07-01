Bollywood celebrities were seen in full attendance at Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani's engagement with Shloka Mehta on Saturday.

Their residence Antilia was decked in flowers for the occasion. Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri were spotted at the venue with son Aryan Khan. Gauri Khan posted pictures dressed up in designer Tarun Tahiliani on her social media.

Other Bollywood names at the party included Madhuri Dixit Nene with husband Sriram Nene, veteran actress Rekha, Amir Khan with wife Kiran Rao.