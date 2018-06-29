Mukesh and Nita Ambani's residence Antilia is all decked for their eldest son Akash Ambani's engagement ceremony. Akash-Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony functions began on Wednesday with mehendi ceremony and on Thursday a star-studded pre-engagement party was held.

The event saw who's who of Bollywood. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali attended the event at the 27-storey residence Antilia, which is one of the most expensive properties. Among the Bollywood stars, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra with her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri and Ranbir Kapoor were in attendance.

Inside photos and videos from the pre-engagement ceremony have surfaced on social media platforms that give a sneak peek of the ceremony. One of the videos shows Akash's twin Isha Ambani welcoming her sister-in-law Shloka. Isha is seen doing the couple's aarti (puja) in a traditional way.

Another video shows Nita Ambani performing a classical dance on song Shubhaarambh from Kai Po Che movie at the pre-engagement sangeet ceremony.

For Thursday's party, Akash wore a kurta in the shade of maroon with a white churidar. Shloka, on the other hand, wore a pink Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga choli with heavy diamond neckpiece. Isha and Shloka's sister Diya also opted for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble for the occasion.

The engagement ceremony of Akash and Shloka will take place on June 30 in Mumbai. However, the celebrations began on Wednesday, June 27. Priyanka and Nick had attended the mehendi function on Wednesday.

Akash, who is son of the richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, will marry Shloka, daughter of the diamantaire Russel Mehta, by the end of this year. Akash's sister Isha is also slated to marry by the end of this year.

Check out all the photos and videos from Akash-Shloka's pre-engagement star-studded bash below: