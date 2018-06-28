Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani's engagement preparations have started in full swing with mehendi ceremony. Priyanka Chopra, who returned from her vacation in Goa, shared a photo of Akash and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement bash.

The photo shows Priyanka posing with Akash and Shloka, who had applied mehendi on her hand for the engagement ceremony. The pre-engagement bash was held at Ambani's residence Antilia on Wednesday evening.

Priyanka was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas to the party. She looked gorgeous in a white heavily embroidered saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani. The Quantico actress also congratulated the couple on Instagram and shared an adorable photo of them.

"Congratulations Akash and Shloka! Such a beautiful ceremony. Mehendi hai rachne wali. Love you both. Pre, pre engagement party," Priyanka captioned the photo.

While Priyanka looked gorgeous in traditional Indian wear, Shloka looked beautiful in a purple-blue and white embroidered lehenga choli, while Akash kept it simple by wearing kurta pajama.

All you need to know about Akash and Shloka's engagement

Akash, son of the richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, is getting engaged to Shloka, the daughter of the diamantaire Russel Mehta, on June 30 at Antilia. The engagement invites were sent to family, friends and relatives earlier this month.

The engagement invite was a one-minute video clip that had a song Shubhaarambh from Kai Po Che movie playing in the background. The invites were sent on behalf of Mukesh and Nita Ambani and Akash's siblings Isha and Anant.

Akash proposed to Shloka in Goa on March 24 and their families celebrated the big day later.

Shloka and Akash have known each other since school days. Shloka's sister Diya is Isha's best friend. Talking about her sister-in-law, Isha said that she has been a part of the family forever.

"Welcome to the family. But the truth is that Shloka has been a part of our family since as far as I can remember. Diya (Shloka's sister) and I were in school together, and Diya is the first best friend I ever had. And, by relation, Shloka has also been my best friend since...I don't know, I can't even remember a time in my life when I didn't know Shloka...Our family feels complete in a way that it never did before. So, welcome to the family," Isha had said.