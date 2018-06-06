In March, Akash Ambani, son of the richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, proposed to Shloka Mehta, the daughter of the diamantaire Russel Mehta, and now an official engagement ceremony will take place on June 30.

The engagement ceremony will take place at the Ambani's residence Antilia, at Altamount Road in Mumbai. Family, friends and relatives have received video invites. The video invite is a one-minute clip that starts with Shubhaarambh song from the movie Kai Po Che with a montage of the couple playing.

The invites are being sent on behalf of his parents Nita and Mukesh Ambani and siblings Isha and Anant Ambani. It is followed by a formal engagement invite.

On March 24, the families celebrated the big day after Akash proposed to Shloka and four days later a party was thrown for relatives, friends, celebrities and family members.

Akash has known Shloka since school days and she has been a part of the family since childhood. Shloka's sister Diya is Isha's best friend.

Welcoming her sister-in-law to the Ambani family, Isha said, "Welcome to the family. But the truth is that Shloka has been a part of our family since as far as I can remember. Diya (Shloka's sister) and I were in school together, and Diya is the first best friend I ever had. And, by relation, Shloka has also been my best friend since...I don't know, I can't even remember a time in my life when I didn't know Shloka...Our family feels complete in a way that it never did before. So, welcome to the family."

Shloka is the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta. She has co-founded ConnectFor volunteer organization. She studied anthropology at Princeton University and completed her Masters in Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Akash and Shloka will tie the knot in December this year.