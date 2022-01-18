Yes, it's that time of the year again. Several celebs grace Dabboo Ratnani's new year photoshoot and results are left for the world to see. The ace photographer shared powerful pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli and we were left in awe.

This marked SRK's first photoshoot after the whole Aryan Khan's drugs controversy and also marked Virat Kohli's first photoshoot post his resignation from test cricket.

Shah Rukh Khan's masterstroke

Sharing a picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Dabboo wrote, "Simplicity is The Ultimate Sophistication One & Only Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk." In the picture, Shah Rukh is seen piercing through the camera as he opts for neutral shades of a shirt and trouser. King Khan looks powerful, suave and full of swagger as he poses for the picture. This marks SRK's first photo shoot after Aryan Khan came home on bail from Arthur road jail.

Virat Kohli sweats it out

On the other hand, Dabboo showed what goes on to have a fitness like Virat Kohli. "#mondaymotivation ❤️‍ Today is your opportunity to build the tomorrow you want! @virat.kohli," Dabboo wrote while sharing a picture of Kohli working out. A few days back, Sunil Grover and Shehnaaz Gill had also braced the photoshoot by Ratnani.

While Sunil was seen flaunting his colourful personality, Shehnaaz oozed oomph in the photoshoot. Last year, Shehnaaz Gill's photo shoot with Dabboo Ratnani had created quite some buzz. Many had claimed that she was the next big thing to look forward to.