Ace Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani recently launched his 2020 calendar with some of the stunning pictures of Bollywood stars but one of his portrait that made a lot of noise was Kiara Advani who was clicked holding a big leaf in her hand covering her modesty.

Initially, the picture was immensely trolled by netizens but later Dabboo was also accused of plagiarism. He was accused of copying a picture from the photoshoot of International photographer Marie Barsch.

In fact, Marie also had posted about the same on social media and called out Dabboo. The latter has finally shut down these trolls by sharing a post that dates back to the year 2002. It features actress Tabu posing topless while looking at the camera.

Dabboo further wrote, "??? Beautiful @tabutiful for #dabbooratnanicalender 2002?? This timeless & mesmerizing shot of Tabu was taken in the year 2001 and it featured in my calendar in the year 2002. There's been a Lil noise about @kiaraaliaadvani 's breathtaking 2020 calendar shot with a leaf! Guess if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept??! & if at all that doesn't go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarizing MY OWN SELF???? Huge Thanks to my friends who trust me?! That's all that matters."

Looking at both these pictures there are definitely some similarities between both of them and Dabboo is not wrong entirely but this is not the answer to the picture by International photographer Marie Barsch.

Dabboo's passion for photography

Dabboo recently spoke about his passion for photography, Love, Art & Passion! "#dabbooratnanicalendar Since 2000 Photography is my love & I Express My Passion Through My Calendars, this Year 2020 Marks 21 years of my annual calendars. It also is my 25th Year In The Industry, I make these calendars for the pure & unconditional love of photography. It's pure as I shoot it with my heart & soul. It's unconditional as I don't expect any returns from it. I don't sell my calendars. It's only given out as a gift to my friends from media, fashion & film fraternity.

This year the calendar is launching a month late as I lost my dear Mom and it took me a while to regroup and focus again on work. My mom was my pillar of strength and I can never overcome this humongous loss. I am sure I will always have the blessings of My Guardian Angel from Heaven. Special Mention to my wife Manisha who shoots all behind the scenes & supports me completely. She takes care of entire pre and post-production, coordination with actors & PR. My 3 angels @myrahratnani @kiararatnani @shivaanratnani & My Pup @flashratnani who bring in lots of smiles & energy on set."

The year 2020 features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwariya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Anushka Sharma and few more."

For the uninitiated, Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani launched his calendar this year too, featuring actors like Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday amongst others. The launch was a grand event that was graced by veteran actress Rekha, Sunny Leone, Kabir Bedi, Kiara Advani, and many other celebs.