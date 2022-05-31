Shatrughan Sinha has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan didn't thank him for supporting Aryan Khan during the drug case. In an interview, Shatrughan added that he didn't receive even a 'thank you' note or card from the actor even when he was the only one from the industry who opened up for Aryan and supported him.

Shatrughan Sinha didn't receive 'thank you'

Shatrughan Sinha, while talking to a news website, said that as it was expected, he didn't receive any thank you from Shah Rukh Khan for supporting his son. Sinha added that he was the only one from the entire industry who openly spoke about Aryan and came out in his support. But, didn't receive any thanks from Khan. He added that leave aside saying thank you, King Khan didn't even send him a "thank you card".

SRK's lawyer called him to thank

Sinha, however, added that Shah Rukh Khan's lawyer in the case, Satish Manshinde, came to him and thanked him. He added that Manshinde appreciated him and admired his courage to call a spade, a spade. Shatrughan Sinha also said that just because SRK didn't thank him doesn't mean he would not say truth in future. He also revealed that they have a personal equation where everything is cordial and affectionate.

NCB has given clean chit to Aryan Khan in the drugs case. The bureau has said that there was no sufficient evidence against the star son and he was not even found with drugs in possession.