A day after Shatrughan Sinha's "good upbringing" jibe, Poonam Sinha has visited Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri. Aryan Khan was released from jail on October 30 after spending almost 23 days in jail. The star kid was granted bail in the cruise drug bust case by the Bombay High Court. Gauri Khan and SRK have opened the doors for their friends and well-wishers ever since Aryan's return.

Poonam Sinha visits

Poonam Sinha was seen in her trademark white reaching Mannat in her luxurious car. While Sonakshi Sinha has stayed mum on the topic and didn't comment on the case on social media or in interviews, Shatrughan Sinha had recently spoken at length about Aryan Khan's drugs case and his bail.

While he told NDTV that Aryan Khan being granted bail was "justice", he also spoke about his three kids never indulging in any vices.

Shatrughan Sinha's jibe

"Chunauti ho ya na ho, aisa zaroor hona chahiye. Mera shuru se maanna hai, main toh preach aur practice karta hoon, anti-tobacco campaign karta hoon. Main humesha kehta hoon, 'say no to drugs and shun tobacco' (Whether it is challenging or not, they must guide their children. I practice what I preach, I am a part of anti-tobacco campaigns. I always say, 'say no to drugs and no tobacco')," Sinha told NDTV.

Sinha further praised his three children and their upbringing and boasted about how he knows they would never get into any such thing. "Aaj main iss maamle mein bhagyashaali samajhta hoon ki mere bachche hai, Luv-Kush aur meri beti Sonakshi, main inn bachchon ke baare mein bohot fakhr se keh sakta hoon ki inki upbringing itni achchi hui hai ki inko kisi kism ki aisi koi habit ya aise maamle mein na unko kabhi suna hai, na dekha hai, na paaya hai na woh karte hai aisi koi harkat (I consider myself fortunate that my kids, Luv-Kush and my daughter Sonakshi, I can say proudly that their upbringing is so good that they don't have any vices, have never heard them, never saw them, never caught them neither do they do any such thing)."