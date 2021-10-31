Shatrughan Sinha has opened up about his kids, Sonakshi, Luv – Kush not indulging in any vices. In a recent interview, he also spoke about the good upbringing his kids have had and how they stay away from vices. Shatrughan Sinha also shared his views on Aryan Khan's bail and called it "justice". Take a look at what he said.

Shatrughan Sinha's take

"Chunauti ho ya na ho, aisa zaroor hona chahiye. Mera shuru se maanna hai, main toh preach aur practice karta hoon, anti-tobacco campaign karta hoon. Main humesha kehta hoon, 'say no to drugs and shun tobacco' (Whether it is challenging or not, they must guide their children. I practice what I preach, I am a part of anti-tobacco campaigns. I always say, 'say no to drugs and no tobacco')," Sinha told NDTV.

Talks about good upbringing

Shatrughan further said, "Aaj main iss maamle mein bhagyashaali samajhta hoon ki mere bachche hai, Luv-Kush aur meri beti Sonakshi, main inn bachchon ke baare mein bohot fakhr se keh sakta hoon ki inki upbringing itni achchi hui hai ki inko kisi kism ki aisi koi habit ya aise maamle mein na unko kabhi suna hai, na dekha hai, na paaya hai na woh karte hai aisi koi harkat (I consider myself fortunate that my kids, Luv-Kush and my daughter Sonakshi, I can say proudly that their upbringing is so good that they don't have any vices, have never heard them, never saw them, never caught them neither do they do any such thing)."

Shatrughan also had a word of advice for all the parents out there. He said parents should look after who their kids are roaming with, and should make sure to have atleast one meal of the day as a family together. Talking about Aryan Khan's bail, Shatrughan Sinha called it "justice". He added that Aryan should not be targeted because he is Shah Rukh Khan's son and justice shouldn't be denied to him either.