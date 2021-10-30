After almost a month in prison, Aryan Khan has walked out free today. The High Court granted bail to the star kid in the ongoing cruise rave party case.

While Shah Rukh Khan had reached the jail yesterday as well to welcome back his son, due to the delay in paperwork, Aryan had to spend one more night in the jail. Aryan Khan's bail papers were picked up from the bail paperwork box and SRK's car went inside to pick him up.

Amid all this, the troubled parents can finally breathe peacefully. Mannat has been decked up with lights as Aryan Khan would be back home after spending 28 days in custody. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana is also expected to fly back to be with the family which has gone through some excruciating times. AbRam was seen waving to the fans and paparazzi soon after Aryan Khan's bail was announced.

Bollywood stood in support

Many celebs had voiced their opinion in favour of Aryan Khan while he was in jail. And many, celebrated the news of the star kid finally getting bail.

Soon after Aryan Khan's arrest, Salman Khan had visited Mannat. Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam, Farah Khan were some other celebs who were spotted visiting Mannat after Aryan Khan's arrest.

Juhi Chawla signs surety bond

Hrithik Roshan had penned a long and emotional note for the star kid when he was arrested. Malaika Arroa and Amrita Arora were seen visiting Mannat after Aryan Khan's bail was announced. Juhi Chawla reached the Special NDPS court and signed a ₹1 lakh bond for Aryan Khan.

"I'm just happy that it's all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it's a big relief for everybody. Ab baccha ghar aa jayega (Now the child will come home)," Juhi told the media.