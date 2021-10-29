Piyush Mishra has lent his two cents on the Aryan Khan's alleged drugs case. The actor, who has never shied away from calling a spade, a spade; had a rather strong take on the entire matter. First, he refused to speak on the matter. But, later chose to make a statement with some quite strong words. The actor also advised to "handle your children". Piyush Mishra and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in Dil Se.

Piyush Mishra reacts

"What will be my reaction? Kia usne, usko bail mil gai, bahar aagya wo. Ab Shah Rukh Khan jaane, unka beta jaane ya Sameer Wankhede jaane. Mujhe usse kya matlab hai? Theek hai ho gya. Jo kiya hain wo bhugtenge aap. Apne apne bachcho ko sambhalein, bas yahi hai. (He did it, he got bail, he came out. Now, Shah Rukh knows and his son knows and that Sameer Wankhede knows. What have I got to do with it? It's ok it happened. You reap what you sow. Handle your children, that's it)," Mishra told Hindustan Times.

Several celebs came out to support Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan amid the entire chaos. And many celebrated Aryan Khan's bail. However, Shekhar Suman has a word of advice for SRK. Taking a dig at celebs thronging SRK's home after Aryan Khan's bail and keeping silence before that, Suman has asked the Khan family to beware of such people.

Shekhar Suman's warning to Shah Rukh Khan

"Now all those ppl from the film industry who went underground and did not support Shahrukh will come out of their holes like rats and will rush to his house with bouquets and show false sympathy now that Aryan has been granted bail. Shahrukh and Gauri must be relieved parents. They went through a lot without any fault of theirs. Congrats on your son being granted bail. I'm sure he has learnt the bitterest lesson of his life and will prove himself worthy," he tweeted.