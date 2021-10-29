On Friday, October 29th, former Bollywood actor and Shahrukh Khan's colleague Juhi Chawla appeared in the special NDPS court to stand surety for Aryan Khan's bail in the ongoing drug case.

According to Live Law, a legal media outlet, Juhi Chawla appeared in the Mumbai Sessions Court around 4:50 pm to sign a bail surety of Rs 1 lakh. Aryan Khan's counsel Advocate Satish Maneshinde presented the actress in the witness box for verification while informing the judge that she has known Aryan since birth and has agreed to sign the bail papers to further the formalities.

"Bail formalities are complete. Surety of Juhi Chawla has been accepted. We are moving ahead. Juhi Chawla knows him since childhood," Maneshinde told the media after the court proceedings.

Earlier today, the Bombay High Court had ordered furnishing of a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and surety of the same amount as one of the conditions for bail in the Cordelia Cruise ship drug case.

Aryan Khan gets bail

According to Bar and Bench, in a 5-page order, Justice Nitin Sambre set out 13 conditions to be complied with for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha's release on bail.

However, despite bail formalities taking place in time, Aryan Khan couldn't be released from Arthur jail on the same day and was made to spend another day behind the bars. According to media reports, the hard copy of the release order that was to be dropped in the "bail box" at Mumbai's Arthur Road by 5.30 pm for the release to take place, didn't come through in time.

An NDTV report quoted a senior jail official's statement on this. "The bail box is shut. Any release now will happen only after 10 am tomorrow," Nitin Wayachal, a senior jail official, told NDTV.

"We won't give special treatment to anyone. The law is the same for all. The deadline for receiving the bail papers was 5.30 pm. That has passed. He won't be released today, stated a PTI report quoting another official.