Shatrughan Sinha and Amitabh Bachchan never were the closest of friends, but that their off-screen equation would be the stark opposite of their onscreen one, was something no one could ever predict. While they went on to give some of the biggest films Hindi cinema lovers have ever seen, behind the camera, a war of ego, insecurity, and competition had begun. Let's take a look at how did the two fall apart.

The friendship

In the beginning, Shatrughan Sinha was more famous than Amitabh Bachchan. Shotgun was churning out back-to-back hits with his powerful voice and dynamic personality. Amitabh was waiting for that one film that would change the scene for him. It took him a while but, he did find that golden opportunity with Sholay. The role had first gone to Shatrughan, and once he rejected it went to Big B who made it one of the milestone films of his career. Even Deewar was supposed to be made with Shatrughan Sinha, but later went to Yash Chopra, who decided to go with Bachchan.

Shatrughan and Amitabh were civil to each other. But, it was Amitabh Bachchan's fast-moving career and Shatrughan's immense popularity, which made both of them insecure about each-other. The two got into a cold war of sorts and from then began the biggest rivalry Hindi cinema has witnessed.

The fall-out

Shatrughan started believing that Amitabh refused to work with him. No official report ever stated that. Amitabh was against him doing Naseeb and Shaan, but, the directors wanted him equally and thus he got the part. Then came the final blow in the form of Kaala Pathhar. The two had stopped talking by then and it was evident for everyone that this animosity wasn't going to end anytime soon. As per Shatrughan Sinha's words, it was after the film that Amitabh decided not to work with him ever.

The political agenda

Shatrughan Sinha went ahead and joined Bhartiya Janata Party while Amitabh Bachchan was a fierce Congress supporter and close to the Gandhis. There was an inherent competition between the two even when it came to political aspirations. Though with age, the two remained civil with each other, the friendship they once had, was lost forever.

The wedding invite

Shatrughan Sinha never hesitated in praising Amitabh Bachchan's work and condemning his personality and insecurity. Bachchan, however, chose never to speak about this fall-out. The last nail in the coffin was when Amitabh sent a packet of sweets with the wedding invite of his son, Abhishek Bachchan's wedding with Aishwarya Rai. Shatrughan felt this was a big insult to him and thus returned it. Shatrughan Sinha also invited Bachchan to the wedding of his son, which he attended. While the two are now cordial with each-other whenever they come face-to-face, what could have been the most dynamic friendship, was probably never meant to be.