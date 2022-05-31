A day after Aryan Khan got a clean chit from the ongoing cruise drugs raid, a new report has emerged. NCB's charge sheet has revealed that Khan told them about consuming "ganja" or "marijuana" to cure sleeping disorders when he was in the US. Aryan Khan has not been named in the charge sheet owing to no evidence. He was not found in possession of any kind of drugs during the raid.

Consumed ganja in US

A TOI report says that Aryan Khan admitted to having started consuming "ganja" in 2018 when he went to the US. He revealed that he started it during his graduation. He further told the NCB that he was having sleeping disorders and he had read on the internet that consuming it can help you with your sleep.

The report quoted him saying that he was facing "some sleeping disorders and he read over a few internet articles that ganja smoking can help in this regard." He also revealed that he knew a drug dealer in Bandra but didn't exactly knew where he lived.

What the SIT said

"SIT carried out its investigation in objective manner. The touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied. Based on the investigation carried out by SIT, a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest 6 persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence," a Quint report quoted Sanjay Kumar Singh Deputy Director General (Operations), Narcotics Control Bureau saying.