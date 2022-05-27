Aryan Khan has been given clean chit in the cruise drugs raid conducted by the NCB in 2021. Son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the name of Aryan Khan, and five others has been removed from the charge sheet. "Lack of sufficient evidence" is said to be the reason behind his removal from the charge sheet. It has been stated that Aryan Khan was not found/caught with drugs in his possession during the raids.

Sanjay Kumar Singh Deputy Director General (Operations), Narcotics Control Bureau said, "All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak."

"SIT carried out its investigation in objective manner. The touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied. Based on the investigation carried out by SIT, a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest 6 persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence," a Quint report further quotes him saying.

Adding that a probe has been ordered against Sameer Wankhede, Singh further said, "The charge sheet is not based on WhatsApp chats. I won't comment on whether Shah Rukh Khan was questioned or not. This was not an international syndicate, as was initially said. A vigilance probe is on against Sameer Wankhede and other officers."