Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 and the industry went into a tizzy. From politicos, sportspersons to film celebs; wishes started pouring in for King Khan from all quarters. All, but one. While Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit spearheaded the wishing galore; we were left surprised by the silence on Kajol's social media platforms.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have been one of the closest industry friends. The two have been together through thick and thin and share a friendship that serves as a testament. And hence, it came as a surprise when Kajol didn't wish SRK on his birthday on any of her social media platforms. While there are chances of her wishing the Badshaah of Bollywood personally, but her lack of social media standing ever since Aryan Khan's arrest has left many wondering – what's wrong?

When several celebrities were voicing their opinion against Aryan Khan's arrest, Kajol remained silent. While celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne, Farah Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Hansal Mehta, Swara Bhasker and many others; voiced their opinion against Aryan's arrest; Kajol remained quiet. When celebs like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Neelam, Farah Khan, Seema Khan visited Mannat while Aryan was in jail; netizens expected Kajol to visit but she didn't.

Kajol was heavily trolled for celebrating 26 years of DDLJ without mentioning Shah Rukh Khan. What's more? When Aryan Khan was released from jail and bail was granted; almost the entire industry heaved a sigh of relief and celebrated on social media. Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and many others expressed happiness over Aryan Khan's return, but again, Kajol's social media remained wary of being involved.

Poonam Sinha visited Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri, Ekta and Shobha Kapoor sent gifts, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were the first ones to visit after Aryan's bail; but, there was no sign of Kajol anywhere. And even on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, while almost the entire industry celebrated the day; Kajol didn't wish the actor on social platforms.