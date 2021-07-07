Saira Banu has been left devastated after her husband Dilip Kumar's death. Now, a picture of Shah Rukh Khan consoling a crying Saira Banu has gone viral. The biggest superstar of the Hindi film industry, Dilip Kumar breathed his last at the age of 98. He had been suffering from prolonged illness. As soon as the news broke out, Bollywood celebs and political bigwigs visited Dilip Kumar's home to pay their last respects.

SRK consoles Saira Banu

A picture of Shah Rukh Khan consoling Saira Banu has now gone viral. Saira Banu looks emotional as Shah Rukh is seen holding her hand and giving her support. Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu had been married for over five decades. As per a peeping moon report, Saira Banu broke down after Dilip Kumar's death. The report quotes her saying, "God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won't be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray."

Veteran actor Dharmendra was one of the first few to arrive to be there during Dilip Kumar's final journey. He said, "I have lost my brother. I will live with his memories in my heart." Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also visited the cemetery where Dilip Kumar's body was taken. Anil Kapoor, who has worked with Dilip Kumar in his initial days, also arrived at his residence.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also visited Dilip Kumar's residence to pay last respects. "Paid our respects to the legend, Dilip Kumar Saheb. He will be accorded state honors today," wrote Aditya Thackeray.