Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, popularly known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, died on Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. He was 98.

Since Tuesday, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, after he complained of breathlessness. "He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am," Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating the actor, told PTI.

Faisal Farooqui, a family friend, shared the news from the actor's Twitter handle: "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return."

In the last one month, the "Devdas" actor had been in and out of hospitals and the family was hoping he would get better.

India mourns loss of the legend

As soon as the news broke, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle to mourn the loss of legendary actor. The PM called the unfortunate demise of Dilip Kumar a loss to the cultural world and wrote, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

Born as Yusuf Khan, Dilip Kumar was a trendsetter in Bollywood in terms of acting and has inspired generations of actors across the various streams of Indian cinema. With a career span of more than five decades, the 'Mughal-e-Azam' star was regarded as one of the greatest actors that India has ever seen.