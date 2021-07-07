An era has come to an end. Dilip Kumar has now been laid to rest. The legend of Indian cinema breathed his last at Hinduja hospital this morning. The superstar had been suffering from prolonged illness for the last few years. The demise of Dilip Kumar has left a huge void in the industry. The 'tragedy king' was laid to rest with full state honors and march by police.

As soon as the news of his death broke out, Bollywood celebs came out in huge numbers to pay their last respects. Shah Rukh Khan was seen visiting Dilip Kumar's residence. Veteran actor Dharmendra was also seen visiting to pay his last respects.

Sidharth Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan came in black and walked towards Dilip Kumar's residence. Dilip Kumar had always said that he and Saira Banu considered Shah Rukh Khan as their only son.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also arrived to pay tribute to the biggest superstar of the century. Along with him, Sharad Pawar and Nawab Malik also arrived with high security to pay their last respects. Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Boney Kapoor and many other celebs thronged Dilip Kumar's residence after hearing the news. Ranbir Kapoor was also seen visiting Dilip Kumar's residence.

Pictures of Saira Banu exiting the hospital in the morning, along with Dilip Kumar had gone viral. Shabana Azmi was one of the first persons to reach the actor's residence.