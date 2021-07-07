Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday. The legendary actor and the biggest superstar of the century, Dilip Kumar, breathed his last this morning.

The funeral and last rites of the actor would be performed at 4 pm Wednesday with full state honors. Dilip Kumar was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital. He passed away due to prolonged illness.

Dilip Kumar's body was brought home from the hospital amid tight security. Police force has been deployed outside his home to keep the situation under control. PM Modi and many other Bollywood celebs have mourned the loss. Dilip saab's death is a major blow to the Indian cinema and its legacy.

Shabana Azmi was one of the first celebs to reach Dilip Kumar's home. Saira Banu looked devastated as she exited the hospital along with Dilip Kumar's body. Madhur Bhandarkar was by her side during the tough time.

Mourning the loss, PM Modi's Twitter account said, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a picture with Dilip Kumar. He wrote, "My idol Dilip Saheb .. lost .. never before never after .. an epic era has drawn curtains .. never to happen again…Peace and duas ." Manoj Bajpayee wrote, No One like you !!! Have a great Journey from here on Master ….सादर नमन Rest in Peace"