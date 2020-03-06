Talk about making a mountain out of a molehill and this controversy revolving around Amar Singh and Shah Rukh Khan takes us back to that. The big furore happened when Shah Rukh Khan made fun of Amar Singh during an award show and said he saw 'darindagi' in Amar Singh's eyes.

While Amar Singh, who was present at the awards function, didn't react then, few goons soon landed up at Shah Rukh Khan's house. They not only shouted and screamed but also threatened the family.

Shah Rukh's wife, Gauri, wasn't at home then. His sister, and his children who were eight and six-and-half years old were the only people in the house along with the house helps. Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana apparently broke down on seeing the chaos outside her home, while Aryan was made to stay indoors to prevent any attacks.

SRK rushed home a few hours early to be with his kids and police charged up at the protestors. Amar Singh later revealed that the goons were not sent by him but were his well-wishers who didn't like SRK's comments and thus charged at his house.

Shah Rukh Khan breathing fire

Talking about the same, Shah Rukh Khan later told Mid-day in a detailed interview, "I had to cancel my shoot and rush home four hours early because my six-and-a-half-year old daughter (Suhana) was crying. People were screaming and shouting outside my house. My eight-year-old son (Aryan) wasn't crying, but he was made to stay in the house just in case someone decided to throw something or scream abuses.

That scares me to the extent of not having any fear at all. If you scare me by saying that you will harm me, I will be scared, because if I die, who will look after my kids? But if you threaten my children, I will not be in self preservation mode.

I can give my life for my kids. Come on, there are only women in my house. My wife wasn't there, my sister is not well and my little daughter was crying. I don't like it! I am a Pathan and I am very, very, very, very protective about my family."

He further added, "My wife will be very scared when she reads what I am about to say, but if I'd been there... if I'd reached before the cops cleared the protestors... I would have made them all cry for making my daughter cry. And that's the promise of a Pathan. I would not have spared them. You don't make my children cry. If you have a problem, talk to me. I know where that crowd came from, but now I am being told that Amar Singh did not send them."

While Amar Singh and Shah Rukh Khan never bridged the gap, the duo never got the chance to come face-to-face ever again.