Shahrukh Khan is considered as one of the well-read actors and well-spoken too but there are times when stars get baffled according to circumstances and speak non-sense. Shahrukh too has also been a part of such discussions.

Back in time when Shahrukh was invited to launch management guru Arindam Chaudhuri's new book 'Discover the Diamond in You' when he revealed his desire to become a pornstar.

"I always wanted to be a porn star. I am going to work with all the positivity and clarity to be a porn star," Shah Rukh said much to the amusement of the packed audience. And where did this inspiration arise from? "I have always been a huge fan of Sylvester Stallone who was a porn star before becoming Hollywood superstar," the actor said.

Shahrukh's statement did tickle a few funny bones but his statement went onto become one of the bizarre statements the actor has ever made that does not suit his stature. King Khan didn't stop here, he further added, "I will take my flag and put it up in America after becoming the biggest porn star of the world."

The whole joke started when Chaudhuri while reading excerpts from his book gave an example of Stallone's determination and his journey from a porn star to becoming one of Hollywood's icons. Though he took a pot shot at himself this wasn't taken in good spirit by many.

Shahrukh Khan's rumoured projects

Well, we are sure fans just can't imagine their favourite actor do something else but not act. Talking about Shahrukh Khan's rumoured upcoming projects. The actor is rumoured to be starring in director Atlee's next titled 'Sankee'.

The buzz is also that SRK has been approached to star in Raj Kumar Hirani's next film. Not to forget, Malayalam director Ashiq Abu's Hindi debut which will be an action-drama. Reports also suggest that SRK might team up with Karan Johar again for a film. And of course, there is the long-awaited and long-speculated Rakesh Sharma biopic.

SRK's confirmed projects

Talking about his confirmed projects which include a cameo in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra'. SRK is also producing two more projects for Netflix, a movie Class of 83, featuring Bobby Deol, and a horror-series, Betaal.

The official synopsis of the latter reads, "A centuries-old British Indian Army officer and his zombie redcoats battle modern-day cops in a remote village."