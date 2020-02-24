Despite an ugly break-up with Ranbir Kapoor and her 'supposed' best friend and gym buddy, Alia Bhatt getting into a relationship with him, there seems to be no bad blood between Katrina Kaif. Apart from dropping loving comments on each-other's photos, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt seem to continue their friendship real-time too.

Recently, a picture of Alia Bhatt visiting Katrina Kaif's home in a casual avatar went viral. Alia was dressed in comfortable, casual clothing. And what's more? Even Priyanka Chopra joined the two at Katrina's home. This could either be a usual girls' day out or is Priyanka Chopra interested in roping Alia Bhatt and Katrina for her production project remains to be seen.

Katrina Kaif's equation with Alia Bhatt

"The fact that she was dating was not relevant to the equation that I shared with her. So why should that equation change?" Katrina had told Karan Johar about her equation with Alia Bhatt when she started dating Ranbir Kapoor.

"I'm taking this as a compliment. But yes, if someone like you, who knows me well, feels nice about my conduct, it's a good thing. I'm not trying to be saintly but it's always easier to just make peace, be friends, to be loving," she had added.

"I'm not doing this to make your life easier. But I'm doing it to make my life easier. It genuinely is more peaceful and you feel more lighter and happier when you don't hold on to any anger or grudges," Kat had said in an interview.

Katrina – Ranbir's equation

Katrina Kaif, who stayed mum on the speculations of her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, opened up about it much later. Katrina clearly has moved on but certainly has not forgotten the tough time she had to go through.

"We [she and Ranbir] still have respect for each other, and that will not change. When I was going through separation, one of my sisters was also in the same phase. That's when I realised that since my life was out in the open, the ego was more bruised, but at the end of the day, we both felt the same pain," Katrina had said in an interview.