Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding is one of the hottest topics discussed among movie buffs. Hence, their impending wedding has everyone excited and people cannot contain their excitement to know their wedding date.

It all got hyped when film critic Rajeev Masand in his magazine had mentioned that Alia and Ranbir are planning to exchange wedding vows with each other in December. "Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot in December this year, not long after the release of Brahmastra on the 4th of that month," he had said.

The same magazine also reported, "Preparations are already underway; their extended families have been asked to mark off those dates to join in the celebrations." However, the truth is far from reality.

But seems like the reality is far from what's been spoken about the couple. Recently, when Alia Bhatt was asked about their much-talked-about December wedding, she told Zoom TV, "I am not sure which rumour is on currently. I feel like every three weeks there is a new wedding date or a rumour. I find it very entertaining; there is only entertainment that it offers to me."

'Daughter says no, Father gives a nod'

With this reply from the Brahmastra actress, seems like she is least interested in talking about her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor but on the contrary, her father and film producer Mahesh Bhatt had a contradictory statement when asked about Alia dating Ranbir Kapoor, "Well, of course, they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir... he's a great guy.

What they do to their relationship is something they'll have to figure out. Whether it's heading towards that port called 'marriage' — which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century — is something for them to figure out," he said.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir come together for the first time for Brahmastra, which is to be made in three parts. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy.