The Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Launch is an every year ritual that Bollywood celebrities eagerly wait for. And this year was no different as Bollywood's evergreen beauty Rekha made her appearance at the launch.

It is known to all that Rekha's presence at any event lightens the mood, the actresses' hilarious antics were totally unmissable.

While gazing the portraits by Dabboo, Rekha was accompanied by Dabboo's daughter walking on the stage in style for the shutterbugs and as soon as she lands up near Big B's portrait she quickly walks away and says the following words out loud, 'Yahan danger zone hai', sending the audience into fits of laughter.

Some similar kind of incident has given you déjà vu, it's probably because something similar played out at last year's launch when the diva was posing for the shutterbugs, she failed to realize that she was standing right in front of Amitabh Bachchan's poster.

And once she turned back and saw, she ran towards the other side like no one was watching. Take a look.

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too is quite fond of Rekha. Rekha had once written a letter to Aishwarya saying, "My Ash, a woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing river, never stagnant."

"You've come a long way, baby. Having endured many hurdles, like the phoenix you rise! And I cannot pen down in words how proud I am of that little 'cool' moon-faced girl who took my breath away from the very instant I first laid my eyes on her."

"You always gave better than the best to all the roles you were bestowed with but my most cherished character of yours is the role of the complete 'Amma' that you are, to the little bundle of pure joy called Aaradhya. Keep loving and spreading your magic."

"Two decades of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- wow! Aashirwads and duas I wish for you more goodness and blessings; much more than your heart can contain! Love you. Jeete raho. Rekha Maa."

For the uninitiated, Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan were in a rumoured relationship during the 80s but there has been no official confirmation ever been made on the same.