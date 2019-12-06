The glamour industry is very addictive. It's hard to sustain here. Believe or not but life in the entertainment industry is something that most of us would not have even dreamt of. But how do celebs maintain the glitz, glamour and their expensive lifestyle?

Product Endorsements

Actors make a lot of money by endorsing brands and starring in commercial ads. Even if the star is not getting any film offers, a couple of brand endorsements are enough for them to sustain.

Special Appearances

Bollywood stars also perform in high-profile weddings, where they charge a whopping amount of 2-3 crores depending on their credibility and popularity. A few months ago, Mika Singh faced backlash for performing at a wedding in Pakistan's Karachi.

Rent Out Property

Many celebs rent out their old apartments. Priyanka Chopra, Celina Jaitely and Bollywood's evergreen actress Rekha, to name, a few have rented their apartments and earn in lakhs every year. Besides, Rekha was also a member of the Rajya Sabha for which she gets a hefty amount every year. Rekha also earns by making occasional appearances at private events hosted by rich industrialists.

Side Businesses

Many celebs like Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu own stakes in The Label Life. Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma own production companies. Sushmita Sen owns a jewellery brand in Dubai while Suniel Shetty and Dino Moreo own a chain of hotels and restaurants.