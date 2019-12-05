The entire nation celebrated the birth of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's first child who they named him Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Just hours after welcoming their baby son, a picture of the mother-son duo from the hospital bed had gone viral on the internet and ever since the obessession of be it fans or the media has only grown bigger than ever before.

The feeling of embracing motherhood brings unimaginable joy to every woman in this world. It is a very special moment for the mother-to-be to be able to share the good news with her loved ones. So who was this special person in Kareena's life who she first broke the news of her pregnancy.

Well, obviously, it was her husband Saif Ali Khan who had been supportive of her through every thick and thin. And since, in her upcoming movie too, she will be seen flaunting her baby bump, Kareena spoke about her good news in a video with a brand that sells pregnancy detection kits.

When Kareena was asked whom she shared the news of pregnancy with, she said, "Obviously, the first person was my husband. Being super-excited and wanting it to have happened, it was the greatest joy ever. I think it's the greatest joy for any woman who wants to have a child."

Kareena and Saif became proud parents to their son Taimur on December 20, 2016. Throughout her pregnancy phase, the actress carried herself pretty well and even shedded her pregnancy weight, which is 18 kgs, within 3 months post childbirth.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen playing Akshay Kumar's onscreen wife in Good Newwz which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani paired alongside each other. She is also busy shooting for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadha which is an official remake of 1994 American comedy-drama Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead.