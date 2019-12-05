Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar share a great bond as the latter has been part of The Kapil Sharma Show quite a few times to promote his films. The duo's funny banter on the show has always left the audience in splits.

As Akshay gears up for another film Good Newwz, Kapil and his team have come up with an interesting challenge for the Khiladi star.

Akshay has a reputation of shooting at early hours of the day. Since he will soon be on Kapil's show along with the team of Good Newwz, the ace comedian and team has come up with 'Wake Up' challenge. Kapil shared a video on social media where he, along with Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda, challenged Akshay Kumar to come and shoot at 3 am in the morning.

In the video, Kapil says to the Good Newwz star that they are all ready to shoot at 3 am and given that Akshay wins every challenge that he takes up, one can be assured that the Mission Mangal actor will readily agree to it.

For the unversed, the last time Akshay made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of Housefull 4, he requested an early morning shoot at 6 am and hence the team of Kapil's show bent their rules and preponed the shooting schedule. On that episode, Kapil made a hilarious video of reaching early on the sets of his show.

Hence, it would be interesting to watch what happens on Kapil's show as they shoot at 3 AM with the Good Newwz team. Will the rest of the cast - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh - agree to shoot at wee hours as well? Let's wait and watch.