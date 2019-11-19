The team of Good Newwz recently unveiled the movie's trailer. The launch event of the film was as entertaining as the trailer itself. While Karan Johar turned emcee again, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani owned the stage with Diljit Dosanjh and Akshay Kumar sitting quietly with pacifiers in their mouth.

Karan's intro

Karan Johar introduced the cast members in his own unique way by calling Kareena Kapoor his "production house's unofficial brand ambassador", Kiara his "own girl" and Diljit Dosanjh as his "partner in retail crime". Karan also took the opportunity to speak about pay parity and how well Dharma women are being paid.

He said, "We pay everyone well, irrespective of gender, or what are they doing on the film, be it actors or technicians. Soon, actresses will be given producer credit as well in a lot of female-centric films."

Akshay Kumar's double meaning joke

After the trailer received a thunderous response from the audience, Akshay Kumar started asking questions related to babies from the audience. He also praised people who gave correct answers by giving them gift hampers.

However, he soon drifted away from the track and cracked an adult joke un-intentionally. While answering how many bones does a baby have, Akshay Kumar replied 206 bones, the same as an adult. And added, "A man has 206 bones and in the morning 207."

Akshay's good news vs Kapil's good news

Akshay recently, took to Twitter to release a new poster of his upcoming film Good Newwz that has Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani flaunting their baby bumps. While the poster has raised fans' curiosity, Kapil added his wit to the poster by commenting: "Congratulations paji .. poster is looking very nice, but my good news is coming before ur good news hahahaha, all the best team".

Being directed by Raj Mehta, Good News revolves around two married couples who face pregnancy issues. While Diljit and Kiara play husband and wife, Akshay and Kareena would also be seen as a married couple. The plot begins when the sperms of the two husbands get interchanged and drama follows.