Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar's banter on The Kapil Sharma Show always leave the audience in splits. And this time, the duo took their camaraderie to social media.

Akshay, recently, took to his Twitter handle to release a new poster of his upcoming film Good Newwz that has Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani flaunting their baby bumps. While the poster has raised fans curiosity to watch the film, Kapil added his wit on the poster by commenting: "Congratulations paji .. poster is looking very nice, but my good news is coming before ur good news hahahaha, all the best team".

Kapil to wrap-up shoot schedule

Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their baby in mid-December 2019. The soon-to-be mom had a baby shower recently. There were rumours that Kapil was planning to wrap up his shoot schedule well in advance so as to spend good amount of time with his wife and his child post-delivery.

Talking about pregnancy, the 38-year-old had stated, "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health."

Coming to Kapil and Akshay's brotherhood, the former recently bend his rules for the shoot only for the Khiladi star. While Kapil and his team shoot during noon time for their show, the ace comedian preponed the shoot to early morning on Akshay's request. Akshay, who was supposed to make an appearance for Housefull 4 promotion, apparently wanted to start the shoot early.