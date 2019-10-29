Multi-starrer Housefull 4 continued its dominance at the box office on its day 4 and its collection crossed Rs 100 crore on Tuesday.

The movie witnessed a massive jump in its earning on Monday (national holiday), following which it maintained the momentum on Tuesday as well. The Akshay Kumar starrer has had a satisfactory start at the box office with a collection of Rs 19.08 crore on opening day.

The business of Housefull 4 had witnessed a decline over the weekend due to the Diwali celebrations, but it still managed to earn decent moolah. It collected Rs 18.81 crore and Rs 15.33 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

However, the film enjoyed a superb box office response on its day 4 and set the ticket counters ringing. Housefull 4 collected Rs 34.56 crore on Monday, taking its total to Rs 87.78 crore by the end of its fourth day.

Despite Tuesday being a regular working day, the comedy-drama witnessed excellent footfalls at the theatres and crossed Rs 100 crore mark by the time this report has been written.

After having a decent occupancy during the afternoon shows, evening and night shows witnessed better occupancy. With a screen count of around 3,900 across the country, Housefull 4 collected Rs 18 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on day 5, according to early estimates.

While the exact figure might be little higher or lower than the estimated number, it is confirmed that Housefull 4 crossed the century mark on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, allegations of manipulating the box office collection are being made on the makers of the film. It is being said that the numbers are being inflated. However, the charges are not confirmed.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 features Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hedge, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda among others.