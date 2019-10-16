The Kapil Sharma Show 2 has always been a platform for Bollywood celebrities to promote their films and this time, the team of Housefull 4 - Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bolly Deol, Kirti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kirti Kharbanda - will be seen making an appearance.

Interestingly, Kapil, who shares a great bond with Akshay, has bend his rules for the shoot. It is known to Kapil fans that ever since he returned with the new season, he has been abiding by shooting timings. Not just he has become punctual but also ensures that shoot wraps up on time. The Kapil Sharma Show 2 team shoots during noon time but on Akshay's request Kapil has preponed the shoot for early morning.

Apparently, the Mission Mangal actor wanted to start the shoot early. "He has promised to be on the set at 6 am and start rolling by 6:30 am to shoot for two episodes. The first one is with male co-stars Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Chunky Panday. Then, later, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde will join in the second episode," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, the team is planning to make the episode a hilarious one. Reportedly, Kiku Sharda will be seen playing a bald character similar to Bala (Akshay's character from the movie) and Krushna Abhishek will reprise his role of Sapna who owns a beauty parlour. "A lot of gags have been planned, but the highlight will be Krushna's tribute to Akshay," the source added.

Housefull 4 is slated to release on October 25. It will clash at the box office with Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer Made In China and Taapsee Pannu's Saand Ki Aankh.