Slowly and steadily, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh has been emerging as audience's favourite this week with her undiplomatic and straight forward attitude. In last night's episode, Arti Singh revealed that she underwent depression and suffered from it for two years.

Arti revealed to the contestants that despite bagging a hit show like Waaris, she did not get work for 2 years. In an interview, Arti had once said about bagging the show, "Ironically, I arrived in the industry before my brother Krushna and cousin Ragini, but I have been the last to reach this level." Arti also revealed that it was her brother Krushna who stood by her rock-solid during that phase.

"My maa died after giving birth to me. While my brother Krushna stayed with my father in Mumbai, I moved to Lucknow after I was adopted by my mother's sister-in-law. I could never get the love of my biological parents. It made me bitter, but I love my foster mother unconditionally. She has never made me feel that I am not her biological child. I am lucky to have a mom like her," had once told TOI.

"I developed several complexes while visiting Krushna, Ragini and Tina (Govinda's daughter) as a child. I had an awful fashion sense and couldn't speak in English, something they were fluent in. There was a wide gap between us. I would often feel like the odd one out with them. Also, I wasn't too well off and had to make do with whatever we could afford. From being pushed out of the frame by media as they wanted to click the more popular siblings -Krushna and Ragini, I am now acknowledged as his sister. Haven't I come a long way? My brother is everything for me and I am his only family," Arti had said.

Recently, during a task, Shefali Bagga had claimed that Arti was once married and had suffered a broken marriage. Talking about the same, Arti's Bhabhi, Kashmera Shah told IBT, "Arti has never been married. All I can say is when it was Arti's turn she didn't stoop down to a low level. In fact, she played the game without being in a revengeful mode. She maintained her dignity and fought fair. In the end, it's a task and people will end up saying things that they don't mean. We need to learn to not take these things seriously. I am really proud of Arti."