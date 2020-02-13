Mouni Roy is sunbathing in Maldives and how! The gorgeous lady, who stuns her fans everytime she posts a picture of hers on Instagram has let the temperatures soaring higher this time.

Mouni shared a few hot pictures of hers from her extravagant vacation in Maldives and while all the images are a treat to the eyes, in one of the pictures, the Made In China actress is seen flaunting her sexy back as she relaxes in a cozy bed placed outside her water villa.

Many of her followers going crazy over her sexy look. Going by the sexy topless image, one can say that Mouni surely knows how to raise the oomph factor.

Mouni's bikini pictures often break the Internet. In Christmas last year, the Gold actress set the Internet on fire with her red hot bikini pics.

Mouni's controversy

Despite having received a lot of love, Mouni had to face the wrath of online users for allegedly going under the knife when she was spotted with an unusually fuller lips during special screening of Bharat movie. In the past as well, there had been several reports about Mouni surgically enhancing her lips but the actress had categorically denied the reports.

Mouni's dating rumour

A few months ago, rumour had it that the actress was in love. She was said to be allegedly dating a Dubai based banker named Suraj Nambiar. In fact, the Gold actress had celebrated her birthday with Nambiar in Thailand. The dating rumour started doing the rounds when Mouni's friend Roopali Kadyan posted a picture of the two on social media only to delete it immediately. The Brahmastra actress, however, denied the dating rumour and claimed Nambiar to be just a 'friend'.

Mouni's professional life

On the professional front, Mouni, who made her Bollywood debut with Gold, was last seen in Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao. She also has a big-ticket Brahmastra produced by Dharma Production that has an ensemble cast, including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Mouni is also set to make her web series debut with Ekta Kapoor's Mehrunisa.